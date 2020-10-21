Odisha-based lawyer threatens Kangana Ranaut with rape on Navratri post

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her unfiltered opinions across the media, was recently subjected to rape threat by an Odisha-based lawyer.
According to a report by Zoom TV, a user named Mehendi Reza threatened the actress with rape on her Navratri post.
Kangana posted a series of pictures with the caption, “Who all are fasting on Navratri? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon.”
Reza commented on the same and wrote, "Should b raped in mid-town.”
However, the lawyer later claimed that his account was hacked and released a statement apologising for the same.
He wrote, “Today my Facebook ID got hacked in evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it."
Meanwhile, Kangana is busy with the festivities galore at her ancestral home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, with back-to-back weddings of two brothers Aksht and Karan happening over three weeks.
Last week, an FIR was registered against the 'Queen' actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel in Mumbai under charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.
The case has been registered under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
When asked about the court order, Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, "My client's tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons... There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement."
He also said the tweets must also have some undertone of an attack on religion for these charges to apply. "For further comments, I need to see the full complaint along with the other documents referred to and relied upon by the complainant," Siddiqui said.
The order was issued on a complaint, filed by one Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, alleging that the sisters through their comment on social media tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims and spread the communal hatred among the communities.
During the hearing, the complainant had submitted that Ranaut continuously defamed Bollywood film industry for the last couple of months as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, through her tweets from her official Twitter and TV interviews.
"She is creating divisions between Hindu and Muslim artists. She has tweeted very objectionable comments, which has not only hurt his religious sentiment but also the feeling of many film colleagues," the complainant had submitted.
The complaint had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had also made an objectionable tweet to spread communal hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities. It said that the Bandra police station did not take cognizance of the offence, after which the complainant moved the court.
With inputs from Agencies
