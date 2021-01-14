'October' actress Banita Sandhu clarifies 'misinformation' about why she refused to isolate in government hospital

British actress Banita Sandhu, who had refused to be treated in a government facility after testing positive for COVID-19, has finally clarified the misinformation. On Thursday, Sandhu shared a statement on her social media and reveled that one of her two test results was 'false positive'. The actress said that she chose to isolate at a private medical facility because she was being asked to quarantine with COVID-19 positive patients at the government hospital.

Banita's statement read, "I appreciate all the well wishes and concern; however, in spite of what has been published, I am grateful to say I continue to test negative for coronavirus. To clarify some of the misinformation: