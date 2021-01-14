'October' actress Banita Sandhu clarifies 'misinformation' about why she refused to isolate in government hospital

British actress Banita Sandhu, who had refused to be treated in a government facility after testing positive for COVID-19, has finally clarified the misinformation. On Thursday, Sandhu shared a statement on her social media and reveled that one of her two test results was 'false positive'. The actress said that she chose to isolate at a private medical facility because she was being asked to quarantine with COVID-19 positive patients at the government hospital.
Banita's statement read, "I appreciate all the well wishes and concern; however, in spite of what has been published, I am grateful to say I continue to test negative for coronavirus. To clarify some of the misinformation:
I flew to Kolkata on the 3rd of January to finish filming Kavita & Teresa. I had two negative COVID-19 PCR tests before leaving. I tested again on arrival and stayed in isolation at the CNCI hospital overnight until my results returned the next day, one a false positive and the other negative. I was taken to Beleghata Hospital to carry out more tests. However, after being informed I would be quarantined with two COVID-19 positive patients, I asked to self-isolate in a private facility while I waited to be tested again. At Medica, I continued to produce negative COVID-19 PCR results every two days; on the 11th of January, I was discharged."
The actress added, "I understand the gravity of the situation and have made every effort to adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of others as well as my own. Also, I'd especially like to thank all the medical staff. I have seen first-hand how tirelessly they are working right now. They are genuine heroes who deserve so much credit for their extraordinary commitment to helping us through these incredibly challenging times."
Sandhu, who was shooting for 'Kavita & Teresa', reached the city on December 20 and she travelled in the same flight with the youth who tested positive for the mutant coronavirus strain on his return from the United Kingdom.
She was detected with the COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and steps were initiated to ascertain whether she had been infected with the new strain, health department sources told PTI.
After Sandhu was taken to the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases Hospital where a separate unit has been set up to keep those returned from the UK, the 23-year-old actress had refused to come out of the ambulance alleging that the hospital lacked proper infrastructure.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)