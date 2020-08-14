'Obnoxious set of elitists has become quiet': Chetan Bhagat says Sushant's death created a change

Acclaimed author and writer Chetan Bhagat locked horns with film critic Anupama Chopra on Twitter prior to the release of 'Dil Bechara' - the last film of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bhagat slammed 'snob and elitist critics' to be fair and sensible while reviewing films and not use their 'dirty tricks'.

Chopra decided to not review ‘Dil Bechara’ citing that real change has been hijacked by settling scores and agendas.

She said, “Sushant’s death is a loss for Hindi cinema. The circus that has followed his passing is equally sad. Instead of respectful introspection and trying to figure out how we can all do better, what is mostly on display is rank opportunism. The possibility of real change has been hijacked by settling scores and personal agendas. It’s ugly and utterly graceless.”

Now, in his latest tweet, Bhagat, without naming anyone wrote, “It's no longer cool to piss on the work of self-made Indians. That obnoxious set of elitists has become quiet. First time I am seeing that. That talented boy's loss has created this change. God bless his soul.”