'Obnoxious set of elitists has become quiet': Chetan Bhagat says Sushant's death created a change

Acclaimed author and writer Chetan Bhagat locked horns with film critic Anupama Chopra on Twitter prior to the release of 'Dil Bechara' - the last film of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Bhagat slammed 'snob and elitist critics' to be fair and sensible while reviewing films and not use their 'dirty tricks'.
Chopra decided to not review ‘Dil Bechara’ citing that real change has been hijacked by settling scores and agendas.
She said, “Sushant’s death is a loss for Hindi cinema. The circus that has followed his passing is equally sad. Instead of respectful introspection and trying to figure out how we can all do better, what is mostly on display is rank opportunism. The possibility of real change has been hijacked by settling scores and personal agendas. It’s ugly and utterly graceless.”
Now, in his latest tweet, Bhagat, without naming anyone wrote, “It's no longer cool to piss on the work of self-made Indians. That obnoxious set of elitists has become quiet. First time I am seeing that. That talented boy's loss has created this change. God bless his soul.”
He continued: "There's an enormous, unimaginable amount of hard work and anxiety behind any self-made Indian rising to the top. A certain section of brown outside-white inside elitists found it fun to insult such Indians. Not cool anymore. It's because of that talented boy. God bless his soul."
"You went to an English medium school, your parents spoke English at home, you read English books and watched English shows growing up, great. But it doesn't give you the birthright to insult regular Indians who didn't have that. Power has shifted. Wake up to the new reality."
"They tried to break him. They broke him. They tried to break me too. They couldn't. Before they break me, I will break a hundred of them myself."
"You know what his loss tells me, don't always be humble and nice. When a snake is trying to bite you, don't be humble and nice. Bite his head off, hard. Else the snake will kill you. In life, be nice but don't let people walk over you or break you. Fight back and break them."
"Not one interview, not one line where that boy spoke rudely to media or complained he was being unfairly targeted. They tell you to smile and stay quiet.But it eats you up inside. Better to vent it out. I am glad I did, calling out fakes, bullies and getting it out of my system."
Ahead of the film's release Bhagat, in a series of tweets wrote, “Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching.”
“To the media organizations who hire these snob critics - it's an awful business strategy to hire elitists who don't understand India and think they are better than Indians. These brown outside - white inside people will ensure your organization goes bankrupt. Many have already,” he added.
Reacting to Bhagat, Chopra stated, “Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!”
Bhagat was quick to respond. He replied, "Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?"
For those unversed, Anupama’s husband, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is the producer of the film ‘3 Idiots’ starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
The film courted controversy a few days after its release in 2009. According to reports, Bhagat stated how 70% of the film was based on his novel ‘Five Point Someone’, something that was never acknowledged.
