'O Womaniya': Top 10 songs that celebrate the spirit of womanhood

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 every year to celebrate the greatness, kindness and contribution of all women. It's time to thank your mother, sister, wife, girlfriend, aunt and every other woman who has played a major role in putting a smile on your face.

The day is recognized in order to empower the women and eradicate social evils like gender discrimination, pay gap etc. which have hampered their progress through ages.

The age old issues are being resolved day by day but there is still a long way to go. To feel the true essence of the International Women's Day, here we bring to you 10 Bollywood songs that should definitely be on your playlist.

Pink: Anthem