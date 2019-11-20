Nysa Devgan's toned abs at 16 are making the internet envious

Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday with her daughter Nysa. Kajol who’s a part of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' gave the trailer launch a miss as she decided to fulfil her mom duties.
The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited magnum opus, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was released yesterday. The cast and crew of the biographical period drama was present at the launch, however Kajol who’s also playing a pivotal role in the movie was nowhere to be seen.
Later in the evening, Kajol was spotted along with daughter Nysa Devgan at the airport.
Kajol who's known for her simple yet amazing style, kept it minimal in an orange salwar suit. She completed this comfy airport look with a oair of white glasses.
The mom-daughter duo turned heads at the airport as they headed towards their car. Kajol and Nysa were reportedly coming back from Singapore.
Nysa Devgan who's just 16, makes sure to give us major fashion goals every time she's spotted in and around town. Nysa chose a knotted white crop top and a pair of blue denims. She kept her make up minimal and flaunted her Rapunzel tresses. The star-kid completed the look with a pair of fresh white sneakers.
She flaunted her abs in this knotted crop top and we are envious of this 16-year-old's abs. Apart from serving looks as always, Nysa is also giving us the much needed motivation to hit the gym.
Well, for people who are unaware, Nysa is currently studying in Singapore. She, however, makes sure she spends enough time with her family and friends by frequently visiting them in Mumbai.
