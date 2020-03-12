Nysa Devgan's latest pics will remind you of Kajol's iconic DDLJ scene

Kajol is riding high on the success of her last two releases - 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and short film 'Devi'. The actress has shared pictures of her 'happy pill', daughter Nysa Devgan. And Nysa's beautiful pictures are reminding us of Kajol's iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' scene.

Kajol took to her Instagram and shared some mesmerising pictures of her daughter Nysa. Sharing the picture she wrote: "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore.”

In the pictures, Nysa can be seen looking ethereal in a cream and golden lehenga as she flashes her million-dollar smile. The diva gave desi Disney princess vibes as she sat under the sun looking as pretty as ever. Nysa can be seen wearing a golden sequinned blouse with her cream lehenga and flared dupatta. She accessorised her look with some sparkling jewellery and left her silky Rapunzel tresses down.

Check it out here: