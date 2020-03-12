Nysa Devgan's latest pics will remind you of Kajol's iconic DDLJ scene

Kajol is riding high on the success of her last two releases - 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and short film 'Devi'. The actress has shared pictures of her 'happy pill', daughter Nysa Devgan. And Nysa's beautiful pictures are reminding us of Kajol's iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' scene.
Kajol took to her Instagram and shared some mesmerising pictures of her daughter Nysa. Sharing the picture she wrote: "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore.”
In the pictures, Nysa can be seen looking ethereal in a cream and golden lehenga as she flashes her million-dollar smile. The diva gave desi Disney princess vibes as she sat under the sun looking as pretty as ever. Nysa can be seen wearing a golden sequinned blouse with her cream lehenga and flared dupatta. She accessorised her look with some sparkling jewellery and left her silky Rapunzel tresses down.
Check it out here:
Nysa's desi diva look is quite similar to Kajol's iconic 'DDLJ scene'. In the shot where Simran runs towards Raj, she can be seen in a similar golden lehenga.
The young lady, Nysa often makes headlines for her looks and fans can't wait for her to make her Bollywood debut. However, Kajol in an interview had mentioned that Nysa is just 16 and is studying.
“She (Nysa Devgan) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams", Kajol told IANS.
Meanwhile on the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' with husband Ajay Devgn and in the short film 'Devi'
