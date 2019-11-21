Nysa Devgan receives flak for wearing crop top at temple

Nysa Devgan who's just 16, makes sure to give us major fashion goals every time she's spotted in and around town. However, Nysa's recent fashion choice has recieved a lot of flak on Instagram.

Celebrity photographer, Manav Manglani on Thursday shared a paparazzi picture of Ajay Devgn and daughter Nysa at a temple in Mumbai.

The father-daughter duo were present at the temple to seek blessings. While the two walked towards their car, they were snapped by paparazzi.

In the picture, Ajay can be seen wearing a red polo t-shirt.

Nysa Devgan, who's snapped with her dad outside the temple can be seen sporting a yellow crop tank-top and a pair of sweatpants.

This didn't go well with netizens as they quickly took to the comment section to drag the 16-year-old's outfit choice.

Netizens found Nysa wearing a crop top to temple questionable. A user commented, "My father is gonna slap me if I dress like this in a religious place.. (though he gives me much freedom but in a certain limit)"

Another said, "These kids have no sense how to enter in a temple, like seriously??"

However, some said the internet was being too harsh on the 16-year-old. A user commented, "That’s cyber bullying boss... who are we to judge"

"Yes saree shows your stomach,back and bust but it is deliberately covered up.Remember normal women on streets don't wear saree like those in movies👎," said another user.

Here's the post: