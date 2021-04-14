Nyay: The Justice: SSR fans furious after watching promo of film inspired by actor's death, slam makers

The official promo of the film "Nyay: The Justice", allegedly inspired by the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was released recently.

The promo video suggests that the film is about the investigation that followed after Sushant's demise.

However, ever since the promo was released, fans of the Kedarnath actor has been criticizing the makers of the film and posted negative comments on the video.

Fans believed that it is an insensitive and inappropriate idea to make a film on a case that is still under investigation.

A YouTube user commented, "But the case is still pending how can they make movie without any conclusion?"

"If you want Justice raise your voice not make movies and play with people's emotions . This is not how you get justice," read a user's comment.

Another wrote, "Boycott Bollywood.... justice for Sushant 👍"

"Millions are fighting for justice for Sushant and there is no justice delivered yet. Kya hadd bakwaas hai? This is playing with the genuine emotions of SSRians His family should take strict legal actions against the directors," a user commented.