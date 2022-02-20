Nutan Death Anniversary: From 'Sujata' to 'Chhalia', 7 best movies of the actress

Nutan Samarth Bahl known mononymously as Nutan, was born on June 4, 1936 to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and film actress Shobana Samarth.

Nutan started her career at the age of 14 in the 1950 film 'Hamari Beti', directed by her mother. She subsequently starred in such films such as 'Nagina' and 'Humlog'. Her role in 'Seema' garnered her wider recognition and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, she appeared in more than 70 films.

Regarded as one of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema, Nutan was noted for playing unconventional parts and her performances often received praise and accolades.

Nutan holds the record of five wins of the Best Actress award at the Filmfare Awards, which was held only by her for over 30 years until it was matched by her niece Kajol in 2011. In 1974, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

In the 1980s, she started portraying mostly motherly roles in such films as 'Saajan Ki Saheli', 'Meri Jung' and 'Naam'.

Nutan was married to naval Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl from 1959 until her death from breast cancer on February 21, 1991.

Here is a list of some of her best movies:

1) Saudagar

Based on a Bengali story called 'Ras', the movie had Nutan and then rising star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The film was India's entry to the Best foreign Film category at the 46th Academy Awards.

2) Bandini

The story of the movie revolves around the life of a woman prisoner serving life imprisonment for murder. During the imprisonment, she gets a choice to choose between two-man – the prison doctor who saved her life in jail or a man from her past.

Advertisement

3) Sujata

Starring alongside Sunil Dutt, Nutan delivered a powerful performance as the lead character. Narrating the tale of a Brahmin man falling for an 'untouchable' woman in caste-ruled India, the film bagged her, Filmfare Best Actress Award.

Advertisement

4) Chhalia

The way this movie depicts the struggle of partition in both nations is truly commendable. Helmed by Manmohan Desai, the drama starred Nutan alongside Raj Kapoor, Pran, and Rehman. The film deals with the life of women and children suffering the aftermath of the India partition.

5) Tere Ghar Ke Samne

This movie was the initial and biggest hit of that time. Starring Nutan and Dev Anand in lead, the movie portrayed the love story of two young blood who fight their family to make their love win.

Advertisement

6) Paying Guest

An incompetent lawyer gets evicted, dons the guise of an old man to gain accommodation, falls for the owner's daughter, then faces numerous life-changing challenges. Directed by Subodh Mukherjee, the film had Nutan playing the lead along with Dev Anand. The film was a big hit and the soundtrack by Sachin Dev Burman made a lasting impression.

7) Saraswati Chandra

Nutan plays Kumud, an educated girl who ends up in a rich but illiterate suitor's house after her fixed marriage to Saraswatichandra ends up in turmoil, in this drama directed by Govind Saraiya.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:14 PM IST