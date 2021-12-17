Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps 'Janhit Mein Jaari' shoot in Madhya Pradesh

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped the shooting of her next, a social comedy, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' on Friday in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is directed by Jai Basantu Singh. It went of floors in mid-September but had to take an unforeseen break due to the pandemic.

The film also features Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.

The social comedy is slated to release in early 2022.

The crew wrapped shooting the film and song sequences today. Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Jai and the crew shared some fun wrap-up stills and video on their social media handles.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

