Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers vertigo attack while shooting, says 'I needed a wheelchair'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who rose to fame with her roles in the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" franchise and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" is currently shooting for her film with director Luv Ranjan.

The actress who is occupied with multiple projects recently encountered a health scare after she suffered a vertigo attack on sets and had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to a report by ETimes, Nushrratt’s blood pressure dropped to 65/55. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

She said, “I could not do anything. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs.”

Earlier this week, Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared, "Have been sick and out of it for a week! And this has been the best remedy! Friends, chocolate & laughter!”