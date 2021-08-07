Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers vertigo attack while shooting, says 'I needed a wheelchair'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who rose to fame with her roles in the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" franchise and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" is currently shooting for her film with director Luv Ranjan.
The actress who is occupied with multiple projects recently encountered a health scare after she suffered a vertigo attack on sets and had to be rushed to the hospital.
According to a report by ETimes, Nushrratt’s blood pressure dropped to 65/55. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.
She said, “I could not do anything. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs.”
Earlier this week, Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared, "Have been sick and out of it for a week! And this has been the best remedy! Friends, chocolate & laughter!”
Nushrratt was last seen in "Ajeeb Daastaans". The segment in "Ajeeb Daastaans" featuring Nushrratt is titled "Khilauna", and it co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and child star Inayat Verma. "Khilauna" is directed by Raj Mehta. She plays a house help in the short.
Nushrratt says there is no conscious effort to switch over from roles she may have played before, by taking up characters that are different.
"(There is) No conscious choice or effort in anything. Honestly, I know I have been doing a certain kind of films but I don't look at them that way. I take them as different characters, and I have to do the same kind of hard work to make them different from the films before, which is even more challenging because the genre and the premise is the same but your thinking is to make it different," she told IANS.
"Doing something different in a similar kind of thing is difficult. You don't have to do it but as an actor you think let's do something new. Like the diction in ‘Chhalaang' was interesting. So, I learnt the diction just to add more realism to the character. I did the same in ‘Khilauna'," Nushrratt added.
She will next be seen in "Chhorri", "Hurdang'', "Janhit Mein Jaari' and "Ram Setu".
