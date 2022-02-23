Nushrratt Bharuccha on 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turning 4: 'People no more saw me as the Punchama girl'

The romantic comedy 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was released four years ago on the February 23. On its anniversary, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recalled how the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow.

Nushrratt said, "'Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety' was my first film to enter the Rs 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film, or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh."

She further added, "After the film, people no more saw me as just the 'Punchama girl' — they recognised me by my name. Looking back now it feels, the film was truly a game-changer for me. I feel grateful to see the way things have panned out now."

The film went on to mint over Rs 100 crore at the box office, with the audiences heaping praises on Nushrratt for her portrayal of 'Sweety'.

The film was helmed by Luv Ranjan and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh Nijjar.

With the release of 'Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik Aaryan too became an overnight sensation. He played the character of Sonu in the film, the best friend to Sunny Singh's Titu. Kartik was a part of the first two 'Punchnama' installations as well, but the films did not help him much except for the monologue which he was remembered for.

However, post 'Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik has had a number of releases including 'Luka Chuppi', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and 'Dhamaka'.

On the other hand, Sunny Singh too starred in 'Ujda Chaman' and 'Jai Mummy Di' in the years post 'Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety', and he will be next seen in the much-anticipated 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:52 PM IST