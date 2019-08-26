Nushrat Bharucha’s look in ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ was inspired by Madhuri Dixit

The makers of Dream Girl are planning to give us the best Ganesh Chaturthi gift by releasing their new song, the recreation of the iconic Marathi Song, ‘Dhagala Laagli Kala’. Not just that, Nushrat Bharucha has given us interesting insights on her being determined to nail the right look in the song which would be loved by all her fans.

Talking about the same, Nushrat shares “Honestly, when they said that we are recreating ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala’ and we want to do a Maharashtrian look for the song, the first image that popped into my mind was the Madhuriji’s look from Sailaab. That look is iconic so I called my stylist Niharika and told her ‘Please we have to do something like this.”

The actress further says, “I want to totally and typically look a Maharashtrian and how Madhuri Ji has looked. Like, I wanted to keep that sweet yet sexy vibe going on. I mean I could have only tried and I know nobody can even remotely come close to how she looks. But whatever little I could do, I have done. And I hope people like my look.”

Nushrat is definitely giving us the exact vibe of a Maharashtrian Girl by donning the Maharashtrian outfit with the choice of jazzy colours and the actress surely carried the outfit with ease and perfection. The fans just can’t wait anymore to groove over the beats of the iconic Marathi song once again and drool over Nushrat’s beauty in the look.