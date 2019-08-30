Nushrat Bharucha to feature in Guru Randhawa's music video ‘Ishq Tera’

Nushrat Bharucha is no more a Punchnama girl since she is exploring different opportunities. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Dream Girl starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. But, with her upcoming projects, she is also doing a music video with Guru Randhawa.

In the past few years, Guru Randhawa has become a huge pop Punjabi sensation with his peppy numbers. His Bollywood songs have also been very successful. He has written, composed and sung ‘Ishq Tera’ song which features Nushrat and the first look has been released today by T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar says that the song ‘Ishq Tera’ is one of those kinds of songs that grows on you every time you hear it. And he is happy to have collaborated with Guru Randhawa. Nushrat Bharucha is the USP of the video.

Speaking about the single, T-Series’ head honcho — Bhushan Kumar said, “‘Ishq Tera’ is one of those kind of songs, which grows on you every time you hear it. And I am very happy to have collaborated with the extremely talented Guru Randhawa, the man behind this track. He is not only featuring in the video but has also written, sung and composed the song. His pairing with Nushrat, another young powerhouse of talent, is the USP of the ‘Ishq Tera’ video.”

Commenting on single the young music sensation Guru Randhawa said “‘Ishq Tera’ is a really unique song for me as an artist. The song celebrates love and simplicity. For me it’s been a great experience so far, it was nice to shoot with a dear friend Nushrat Bharucha and I believe my fans are going to love this new side of me which is slightly different from what they’ve seen earlier. ’’

Sharing Guru’s excitement, the talented Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress said, “Bhushan ji & T-Series have a great understanding of the audiences’ pulse and come up with amazing songs, be it their movies or singles. I am super-excited for Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that captures the emotions of falling in love beautifully. I’ve been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can’t wait for its release.”

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha’s next film Dream Girl releases on September 13.