Nushrat Bharucha bringing her sexy back at Filmfare Awards

Nushrat Bharucha is currently riding high on the success of her latest release, Dream Girl. More recently, on Sunday, she was spotted on the red carpet at a curtain-raiser event leading up to the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020.

Later, on Monday, Bharucha took to Instagram to share her look for the event, and needless to say, we are definitely fans of the look. In a series of photos, Nushrat can be seen wearing a dark green off-shoulder dress by Yousef Akbar that manages to perfectly flaunt her sexy curves.

Her post has since been 'heart-ed' by over 230,000 people.