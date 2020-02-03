Nushrat Bharucha bringing her sexy back at Filmfare Awards

Nushrat Bharucha is currently riding high on the success of her latest release, Dream Girl. More recently, on Sunday, she was spotted on the red carpet at a curtain-raiser event leading up to the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020.
Later, on Monday, Bharucha took to Instagram to share her look for the event, and needless to say, we are definitely fans of the look. In a series of photos, Nushrat can be seen wearing a dark green off-shoulder dress by Yousef Akbar that manages to perfectly flaunt her sexy curves.
Her post has since been 'heart-ed' by over 230,000 people.
Nushrat's look is from the curtain-raiser event that took place on Sunday, ahead of the Awards. Many other celebrities were also spotted at the venue, including Alaya Furniturewala, Ananya Pandey, Vaani Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.
Renowned designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and other eminent names of the film fraternity also graced the ceremony with their presence.
The technical awards were presented during the event.
According to an ANI report, from what could be officially gathered, War has been announced to rightfully win in the best action category while best cinematography, best background score, best production design went to Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.
It has been a busy time for the model and actress.
From winning awards for her performance in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar ka Punchama to making her music video debut this year, Nushrat Bharucha is certainly making her mark.
Her upcoming movie, Chhalaang, is a social comedy co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The movie revolves around the inspirational journey of a rather laid-back PT teacher who is forced by circumstances to do what he has never done – teach.
Directed By Hansal Mehta, and written By Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri, Chhalaang is produced By Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The movie is set to release on 13th March 2020.
The first poster for the film was shared at the end of last month and shows Rajkummar Rao comfortably napping as students look on in bemusement.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)