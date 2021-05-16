Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: Check out glamorous pictures of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress

Nushrat Bharucha who was born on 17 May is a Bollywood star. She was born in Mumbai and is a great talent who started her journey in Hindi films in the year 2006. Her most famous roles include Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.
Here are some of her most glamorous pictures:
Nushrat Bharucha looks beautiful in pink. She's got lovely definitive eyebrows, they are one of her best features.
At first we thought that this was Nushrat's take on an Indo-Western outfit but through her caption we realised that she too is doing the work from home look. Business on the top, party down below.
We certainly hope that Barbie decides to model a doll after Nushrat because look how much like a doll she already is. The resemblance is definitely there.
Here is a black and white picture of Nushrat Bharucha that looks classy as ever. We can't stop looking at it because of how lovely she looks here. This picture was captured by Akshay Kumar.
Nushrat can make the most outrageous outfits look stunning. She looks great in this shiny outfit, and the makeup, the pose, everything goes so well together.
Nushrat Bharucha looks absolutely stunning in this jumpsuit and it looks classy and beautiful on her.
There is a saying, "You can never go wrong with a little black dress". Indeed you can't because look how great Nushrat has made this black dress look even though she's styled it for casual wear.