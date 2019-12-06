Nupur Sanon shares an emotional post for sister Kriti on 'Panipat' first day

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon shared a long and emotional post on Instagram praising her sister for her performance in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'.

After catching the movie on the first day of its release, Nupur posted a couple of still images of Kriti who is essaying the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashivrao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor) from the 18th-century battle of Panipat.

In her soul-stirring post, Nupur termed her sister as a "beautiful talented STAR" and revealed that she was mesmerised by Kriti's performance which also made her shed a few tears.

"I and everybody who watches this brilliantly shot,well directed film #Panipat will fall in love with the character of Parvati Bai. What a strong woman! A woman who can go to any extent to stand by her husband. A woman who can fight for herself, pick up the sword to protect her loved ones. A woman who carries only and only pure love in her heart," said the aspiring singer in the post.

She also said that Kriti's portrayal of Parvati Bai in 'Panipat' has been her best performance till date. "You have shined and how!! Your dedication, hardwork, and sincerity is oozing out in every single frame," the doting sister wrote.