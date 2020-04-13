Nupur Sanon gives 'Veer-Zara' touch to her grocery shopping amid COVID-19

Singer Nupur Sanon braved the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday to step out of her home because she urgently needed to buy grocery. And she gave her brief outing a filmy touch.

Nupur posted a video on Instagram Story in which she is seen sitting in her car, strictly following all safety precautions as she heads for her shopping trip in a mask.

"Grocery shopping me do pal duniya dekhli," she captioned the video, with the "Veer-Zaara" song "Do pal ruka" song playing in the background.