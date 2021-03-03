NSFW: Sunny Leone shares naked video of husband Daniel Weber wearing just a hat

Actress Sunny Leno, who recently wrapped up the shooting of 'MTV Splitsvilla 13' and returned to Mumbai, took to her social media on Tuesday to share a video of herself and her husband Daniel Weber.
The video, which was shared by the actress on her Instagram stories, shows Daniel lying on the bed and reading a book, wearing nothing. He is seen covering his modesty with a straw hat.
Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Sunny wrote: "Lol I found him this way, please don't ask haha."
The 39-year-old actress recently completed the shoot of her reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla 13' in Kerala. She arrived in Mumbai on February 25 and the videos of her husband welcoming the actress and their kids had went viral on social media.
Weber arrived at the Mumbai airport to recieve Sunny, daughter Nisha Kaur and twins Noah and Asher Weber.
The adorable video showed Nisha running into her father's arms as he went down on his knee to hug her back. Noah and Asher were also seen hugging their dad but it was Nisha's excitement to see Daniel that left netizens in awe of her.
After greeting the kids, Daniel and Sunny were seen exchanging a kiss.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has kick-started the first schedule of her first fictional web show 'Anamika' in the city. The series is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.
