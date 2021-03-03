NSFW: Sunny Leone shares naked video of husband Daniel Weber wearing just a hat

Actress Sunny Leno, who recently wrapped up the shooting of 'MTV Splitsvilla 13' and returned to Mumbai, took to her social media on Tuesday to share a video of herself and her husband Daniel Weber.

The video, which was shared by the actress on her Instagram stories, shows Daniel lying on the bed and reading a book, wearing nothing. He is seen covering his modesty with a straw hat.

Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Sunny wrote: "Lol I found him this way, please don't ask haha."