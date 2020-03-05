NRI accuses Shilpa Shetty's hubby Raj Kundra of cheating in 'gold scam'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been named in another alleged scam -- this time, concerning the Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd, a gold trading company of which they are ex-directors.

A Non-Resident Indian businessman, currently in Mumbai, Sachiin J. Joshi has claimed in a police complaint that he was reportedly lured and then cheated by SGPL's 'Satyug Gold Scheme', launched around 2014.

Joshi has lodged a criminal complaint of cheating, fraud and other charges against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and officials of SGPL such as Ganpati Chaudhary, Mohammed Saifi and others with the Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

When contacted, an official of Khar Police Station told IANS that "the complaint is currently under investigation" but declined to elaborate.

Despite repeated attempts by IANS, Shilpa Shetty was not available for her comment.