‘Now you know why people can treat Bollywood like sh**’: Anubhav Sinha takes a dig at Aamir Khan

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who has been vocal about news channels vilifying actors and Bollywood while covering actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has now taken a dig at Aamir Khan.
Sinha’s remark comes after Khan promoted the group whose news channel has “worked relentlessly to destroy the industry.”
Khan was invited as a speaker at Bennett University's virtual convocation ceremony. The same group which runs the daily Times of India and its news channel Times Now.
Aamir while addressing the graduates recalled his journey in Bollywood and said, "I remember by the time I was 16, I was pretty clear this is the field I want to be in. Cinema is the world I want to be in, a world of stories, of characters, of touching people’s hearts, make them smile and cry, and that excited me. I got to know this at a very young age, which is not very usual."
This didn’t sit well among a section of Twitter users who called out the actor for his stance.
One user wrote, “Bollywood is rushing to endorse the group whose news channel has worked relentlessly to destroy the industry. Which is why I had said that there is no need for any of us to speak up for a bunch of people who refuse to even stand up for themselves.”
Quote-tweeting the same, the ‘Thappad’ filmmaker wrote on Twitter, “Now you know why People can treat Bollywood like shit and get away with it. @TimesNow @aamir_khan”
Another user added, “Bollywood missed great opportunity they would work like a glue to strengthen the social fabrics but they turned out be greatest hypocrites.”
“Aamir Khan endorsing a media group which has continuously maligned Bollywood in the last 3 months. At least stand up for your industry man,” wrote another.
Khan is currently shooting for his film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie "Forrest Gump". It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.
