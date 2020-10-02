‘Now you know why people can treat Bollywood like sh**’: Anubhav Sinha takes a dig at Aamir Khan

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who has been vocal about news channels vilifying actors and Bollywood while covering actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has now taken a dig at Aamir Khan.

Sinha’s remark comes after Khan promoted the group whose news channel has “worked relentlessly to destroy the industry.”

Khan was invited as a speaker at Bennett University's virtual convocation ceremony. The same group which runs the daily Times of India and its news channel Times Now.

Aamir while addressing the graduates recalled his journey in Bollywood and said, "I remember by the time I was 16, I was pretty clear this is the field I want to be in. Cinema is the world I want to be in, a world of stories, of characters, of touching people’s hearts, make them smile and cry, and that excited me. I got to know this at a very young age, which is not very usual."