Now, you can get Kareena Kapoor Khan's sky blue floral midi dress for less than Rs 5,000!

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who welcomed her second child last month is back on sets to fulfil her professional commitments.
The actress was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, as she stepped out to shoot Discovery+ celebrity cooking show ‘Star Vs Food’.
The cooking show will see celebrities set themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a master chef.
For the occasion, Kareena opted for an easy breezy sky-blue shirt dress with a knot by Zara.
The collared midi dress comes with a v-neck and long sleeves and side vents at the hem. It costs Rs 4,490.
Check out the pictures below.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year. She will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Grump.
The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.
