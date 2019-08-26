Now Akshay, Kiara starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to be released on May 22, 2020

New Delhi: The release of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' has been preponed. The film will now hit theatres on May 22 next year on the occasion of Eid.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on June 5, 2020.

Announcing the news on social media, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a tweet for the same.

The first look of Akshay from 'Laxmmi Bomb' was quite a mysterious one. The actor was seen applying kohl to his eyes as he is gawking somewhere, hinting at some out of the box story.

Raghava Lawrence is directing the upcoming flick, which is being produced by Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.