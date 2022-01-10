'Nothing disrespectful was intended': Siddharth issues clarification after being slammed for 'derogatory' tweet against Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth has issued a clarification on his reaction to shuttler Saina Nehwal's tweet after the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security on January 5 in Punjab.

The actor stated that his tweet doesn’t imply anything outrageous or hurtful.

For those unversed, Siddharth was slammed by netizens for hurling derogatory comments on Saina Nehwal.

On January 6, the actor, who is a staunch opposer of PM Modi, had responded to Nehwal's tweet with a demeaning comment. He said, "Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." His reference to Rihanna was the singer's February 2021 tweet in support of the farmers' protests.

Earlier today, sharing Siddharth's tweet, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, "This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with concerned police."

However, when his tweet caught heat online, Siddharth clarified via another tweet, "COCK & BULL. That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

According to a website, the phrase 'Cock and Bull story' means a very interesting, exciting, and almost fantastical story that is hardly believable. It also means a cooked up story.

The actor has been facing a lot of flak on social media for his tweet.

However, this is not the first time that Siddharth has courted controversy. A few months back, he was trolled for what people thought were comments on actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:35 PM IST