'Nothing changes for Akshay Kumar' as actor shoots amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki on Monday shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the "post lockdown responsibilities" at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions. On Tuesday morning, the actor attended the final script narration of his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'.
While the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has left people confined to their homes, nothing changes for 'Good Newwz' actor Akshay Kumar. He recently resumed work and shot for an ad film with R Balki. Akshay also attended the final narration of 'Bell Bottom' through a Zoom call. Filmmaker Nikhil Advani shared a picture of their video call and wrote, "Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom.”
'Bell Bottom' will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Touted to be a 'roller-coaster spy ride', the film is set to hit the theares in April 2021. Set in the 80s, Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in 'Bell Bottom'. In the film, Vaani is said to play the role of Akshay’s wife and is integral to the plotline.
Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar became the first actor to shoot on location amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking about the ad shoot, Balki said the advertisement was for the Health Ministry and the team took all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.
"This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of us. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So at our shoot we did the same.
"Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was minimal crew and very strict protocols," Balki told PTI.
According to pictures and videos doing the rounds from the sets, the crew had to pass through a disinfection tunnel, post which they were handed masks, face shields and had their temperature checked by medical personnel in PPE suits.
Shooting for films and other production activities continue to stay suspended from mid-March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Inputs from PTI.
