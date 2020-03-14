'Not your, you're*': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's social media PDA is making Grammar Nazis cringe

Bollywood's 'it' couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been setting major couple goals with their social media PDA, however, the recent one is making the Grammar Nazis cringe!
'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh, who recently won Zee Cine Awards in three categories, took to Instagram to share a picture. In the picture, an ecstatic Ranveer can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile as he poses with the trophies. Doting wife Deepika took the opportunity to compliment Ranveer and slid into the comments section. She wrote, "Hi, Your soo handsome....Okay Bye..."
Although fans loved her sweet compliment, the Grammar Nazis were quick to point out the error and correct the star. Netizens pointed out that it's 'you're' not 'your'.
Check out the post here:
Ranveer Singh won the Zee Cine Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Song of the Year and Best On-screen Pair for his 2019 flick, 'Gully Boy'.
Zee Cine Awards 2020 was only shot as a televised show and was cancelled for the general public to avoid mass gatherings, following the coronavirus outbreak.
The ceremony was held on March 13 and the show will telecast on March 28, on Zee Tv.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen with Deepika Padukone in his upcoming sports drama '83'. Touted to be one of the biggest sports film of the year, it traces the journey of 1983 World Cup. Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika is playing his wife in the film.
The trailer Ranveer Singh's '83' was scheduled to release on March 11, however the makers of the film have pushed it ahead due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film is slated to release on April 10 and this could also get pushed.
With inputs from Agencies.
