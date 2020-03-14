'Not your, you're*': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's social media PDA is making Grammar Nazis cringe

Bollywood's 'it' couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been setting major couple goals with their social media PDA, however, the recent one is making the Grammar Nazis cringe!

'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh, who recently won Zee Cine Awards in three categories, took to Instagram to share a picture. In the picture, an ecstatic Ranveer can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile as he poses with the trophies. Doting wife Deepika took the opportunity to compliment Ranveer and slid into the comments section. She wrote, "Hi, Your soo handsome....Okay Bye..."

Although fans loved her sweet compliment, the Grammar Nazis were quick to point out the error and correct the star. Netizens pointed out that it's 'you're' not 'your'.

Check out the post here: