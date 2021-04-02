'Not your uterus, not your business': Dia Mirza's fans slam haters questioning her pregnancy before marriage

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who was last seen in 2020 Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad', revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.
Revealing the good news, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor shared an adorable post on her Instagram account, saying that she is "Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb".
Mirza had recently gone on a holiday with her husband and step daughter to the Maldives.
"Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope," she wrote alongside a scintillating post while flaunting her baby bump.
Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both of them.
While scores of Dia's fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, there was also a section of trolls criticising the actress for announcing her pregnancy withing 44 days of marriage.
However, the actor’s loyal fans slammed the haters stating, “Not your uterus, not your business.” Check out the comments below.
Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She had been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.
On work front, she was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film "Thappad". The Taapsee Pannu-starrer released last year. She will next be seen in the Telugu action drama "Wild Dog", co-starring Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher.
