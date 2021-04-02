'Not your uterus, not your business': Dia Mirza's fans slam haters questioning her pregnancy before marriage

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who was last seen in 2020 Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad', revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Revealing the good news, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor shared an adorable post on her Instagram account, saying that she is "Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb".

Mirza had recently gone on a holiday with her husband and step daughter to the Maldives.