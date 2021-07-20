'Not talking about Pegasus': Kangana Ranaut says 'kings' have right to know about 'antisocial elements'

Amid the massive Pegasus spyware controversy, Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday spoke about how kings would disguise themselves in ancient times to 'know about antisocial elements'. However, the 'Queen' actress clarified that she's not talking about the alleged hacking software.

An international media consortium on Sunday reported that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

Kangana on Tuesday shared a lengthy note on her Instagram story about the methods kings used in ancient times to know public opinion.

She wrote: "Even in ancient times greatest kings used to disguise and secretly visit the remotest parts of their country, people and their homes to know to hear what their subjects talking or discussing, this exercise is a part of administration, biggest example is in Ramayana, during one such visit lord Rama got to know about Maa Sita’s perception among general people when he heard them secretly."

Clarifying that she's not talking about Pegasus, she added, "No big deal if the king wants to know about antisocial element’s whereabouts or general issues of people and their mindset ....it is his right, prerogative and business to keep his eyes and ears open.... So hyenas stop crying foul and No I am not talking about #pegasus Ha ha ha."