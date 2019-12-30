Not Switzerland: Here's where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are vacationing

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have taken time off from their busy schedule to bring in New Year together. The couple was spotted leaving the country on Saturday and have started sharing their pictures from the latest vacation.

A source says, “Since both Ranbir and Alia are busy with their respective work, they could not take a break in advance, they left for Bangkok on Saturday and are expected to come back soon as they have quite a few work commitment. This is the reason why they have not chosen far away destination so that they can save some time in travelling.”

The couple has been taking a new year's break from past couple of year and are also be around each other on their special days. This year has been a mixed bag for both of them professionally as after success of Sanju, Ranbir had no releases this year while post Raazi, Alia's Gully Boy got her lot of praises but Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank did not do well.

Next year looks promising for them as Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and there have also been rumours that the couple might take their relationship to next level by tying the knot. However there has been no confirmation on it.