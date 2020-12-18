Not so 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives': Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavna open up about their 'mundane' lives

"We are normal women and multitasking moms and that’s what I meant when I said we lead mundane lives. We also sit at home in our pyjamas at 7pm and binge-watch Netflix on some days. So unlike popular belief, our life is not one big party and we are not going out partying every night … Let’s face it, it takes guts to put your life out there … But I promise you it’s just a sneak peek into our lives, we have just scratched the surface. There’s a lot more to our lives," she added.

Maheep Kapoor also weighed in on the same and said that much like everyone else, she has also been cleaning and cooking in the lockdown.

"But do people really want to see that? The makers have cherry-picked the scenes from our lives such as our shopping expedition and stepping out of a Rolls-Royce," Sanjay Kapoor's wife said.

Meanwhile, Neelam Kothari said that the show is meant to be harmless fun.

"It’s just a show, which is meant to fun. All you need to do is lie back and enjoy it. We don’t want to win any award for it. Take a chill pill," the actress said.