'Not only love-jihad but also promotes sexism': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tanishq ad on interfaith marriage

On Monday, 'Boycott Tanishq' widely trended on Twitter after Tata Group's jewellery brand rolled out its latest commercial with a narrative around interfaith marriage. The ad was accused of promoting 'love jihad'. After facing the wrath of netizens, the jewellery brand made it private and the commercial is no longer available on its official YouTube channel.

The video shared across social media platforms, showed a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower. Her in-laws were seen surprising her by replicating all the traditions as per Hindu customs.

As per a description by Tanishq, "She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures."

As it faced the wrath of a section of Twitter, Bolllywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who's often used the term 'jihadi', also took to Twitter to react to the same.

She tweeted: "The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was, the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful."