'Not necessary he has to be actor or cricketer': Kareena says there's no pressure on Taimur

How does Taimur react when he is on the sets ?

He is too small to react to me working. He has travelled with me through out Laal Singh shoot,now in December when we were in Punjab, Amritsar, Chandigarh everywhere. He came with me, he comes with me on the sets but doesn't stay there for a long time because I rather have him away from it. He understands shooting and all but doesn't know much about it.

How do you balance your work and personal life?

It is difficult to manage work and personal life and that is why I am particular about my timings like for this also I have told them that I will do only this much promotions,I will go back to my kid after I am done with this. I have to give him time because then I am traveling tomorrow also for some commitment,then there is my cousin's wedding in the night. So I am busy but I have to divide my time. You have to ve strict with your time ,I am master in dividing it. I prefer shooting for eight hours so that it can start early and end early. I enjoy spending time with Taimur,if I am with him at his meal times and I always want to be there as much as I can. I try and work only for four days a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays I want to be with him.

Does Taimur miss time with you when you are not around?

Saif is a very hands on father,he doesn't miss anything he is likes to take care of him. Timir does miss us but he is not scared of anyone. We try hard so that he gets scared of something.He is not scared of me for sure because it is difficult. I do scold him but every time I do that ny heart breaks. I keep telling Saif you be a bad cop because you have three kids and you have learnt it. Saif thinks he is disciplining him more. I try to be strict because it is a first time for me. We are trying to balance it out some way or the other. This time Saif is stricter.

Do you get bothered about the attention Taimur gets?

We don't like Taimur being clicked ,we are not appreciative of it. But we are not kind of person who will hide his face and keep h away from it. He will have to face life. Hopefully as a parent we will show him right path and he will become a good human being. That is what I can say. We trying to give him right kind of attitude,so that he can take all this around him. When we are living in a digital then we don't have much of choice. He is friendly with paparazzi because he doesn't know what is happening. He is T innocent age of growing up and enjoying the time.

Do you think about Taimur’s career ?

No, he is just three year old. He just wish to spend time with his mother and father. It is too soon to say what will be become when he grows up. Both me and Saif are not that type of person. We don’t pressurise him for anything. It is not necessary that he has to be actor or cricketer because he belongs to this family. He can do whatever he wants to do.