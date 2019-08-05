'Not like meri aukad nah hai': Govinda on backlash for claims of being offered 'Avatar'

Govinda while on Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adaalat had revealed he was offered James Cameron's movie hit film, ‘Avatar’. The film held the record of bring the highest grossing release until 2019 when Avengers End Game released again to break it. While fans were shocked to hear the revelation many took to social media to slam the actor for the claim.

Govinda in an interview with a leading entertainment portal talked about the backlash, he said his daughter Tina updated him about the backlash on social media. The actor believes everyone has a right to an opinion but they should keep it to themselves.

"I am not active on social media, but my daughter Tina keeps me in the loop. I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong.”

He called out the trolls for a narrow and backward thinking calling it prejudiced behaviour. “It’s not like meri aukad nahi hai. It’s prejudiced behaviour. Chai wala aagey kaise badh sakta hain? TV actors films mein kaise aa sakte hain? This is that same elitist, superiority complex. Yeh galat hai. Aapko vishwas nahi karna hai toh mat kijiye, but don’t say things like this," he added.

Govinda had made the big revelation on Aap Ki Adaalat. He even went on to say he was the one who suggested the name ‘Avatar’ to the director. His claims had lead to many ridiculing the actor on twitter.