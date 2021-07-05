'Not learnt from Tandav': Saif Ali Khan's 'Bhoot Police' poster draws flak for featuring Hindu sadhus

Actor Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Bhoot Police' will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar, the makers announced on Monday (July 5).

They also unveiled the first-look poster of Saif's character. The actor is playing the role of Vibhooti in the horror-comedy.

'Bhoot Police' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.

In the poster, Saif's character can be seen clad in a leather jacket, a black shirt, and a necklace with a talon dangling from it.

Hours after the poster was shared, it created quite a buzz on social media platforms. A section of social media users are upset with the poster as it features Hindu saints in the background.

Expressing displeasure over the poster, netizens took to their respective social media handles and alleged that Bollywood consistently finds its way to mock Hindu saints.

Here's how they reacted: