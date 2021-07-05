'Not learnt from Tandav': Saif Ali Khan's 'Bhoot Police' poster draws flak for featuring Hindu sadhus

Actor Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Bhoot Police' will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar, the makers announced on Monday (July 5).
They also unveiled the first-look poster of Saif's character. The actor is playing the role of Vibhooti in the horror-comedy.
'Bhoot Police' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.
In the poster, Saif's character can be seen clad in a leather jacket, a black shirt, and a necklace with a talon dangling from it.
Hours after the poster was shared, it created quite a buzz on social media platforms. A section of social media users are upset with the poster as it features Hindu saints in the background.
Expressing displeasure over the poster, netizens took to their respective social media handles and alleged that Bollywood consistently finds its way to mock Hindu saints.
Here's how they reacted:
Several social media users are also urging people to boycott 'Bhoot Police'.
For those unversed, Saif Ali Khan’s web series 'Tandav' had also faced the wrath of people.
The political drama was in the news ever since it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Several FIRs were lodged and boycott calls echoed across the country over some of the scenes, which allegedly hurt religious sentiments. One controversial scene featured actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays college student in the series, shown as Lord Shiva.
People were upset after the makers allegedly mocked Lord Shiva in the scene. Eventually, the scene was removed from the series.
Meanwhile, 'Bhoot Police' is spooky adventure comedy helmed by Pawan Kripalani. He is known for directing thrillers like 'Phobia' and 'Ragini MMS'.
After 'Bhoot Police', Saif will be seen in Prabhas’ 'Adipurush'. In the film, he will play the role of Ravana.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)