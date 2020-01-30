Not Kartik Aaryan but Pilates is Sara Ali Khan's 'priority'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited romantic film, 'Love Aaj Kal'. Ever since the two young actors came together for the Imtiaz Ali film, rumours that they are dating have been rife.
The rumoured lovebirds are currently on a promotional spree and their cute banter often adds fuel to the fire. The two were spotted in town at different locations, on Thursday and it seems like Sara Ali Khan's first 'priority' is Pilates.
The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor, Kartik was spotted in Santacruz, Mumbai at celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's studio. Kartik Aaryan arrived in his swanky Mini Cooper and looked as dashing as ever in an all-denim look.
Meanwhile, despite being caught up with the promotions of 'Love Aaj Kal', Sara is religiously abiding to her fitness regime. The 24-year-old diva was spotted outside her Pilates class and looked like a happy little ray of sunshine as she stepped out of her car.
The 'Simba' actress who's gym looks are always on point, was seen in a yellow crop top and a pair of black shorts. Sara's yellow crop top that flaunted her sexy abs read 'PRIORITY'.
Speaking of the film, the trailer promises for a light heart rom-com and the songs have created a lot of buzz. The flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.
The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2020, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.
