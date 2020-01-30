Not Kartik Aaryan but Pilates is Sara Ali Khan's 'priority'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited romantic film, 'Love Aaj Kal'. Ever since the two young actors came together for the Imtiaz Ali film, rumours that they are dating have been rife.

The rumoured lovebirds are currently on a promotional spree and their cute banter often adds fuel to the fire. The two were spotted in town at different locations, on Thursday and it seems like Sara Ali Khan's first 'priority' is Pilates.

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor, Kartik was spotted in Santacruz, Mumbai at celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's studio. Kartik Aaryan arrived in his swanky Mini Cooper and looked as dashing as ever in an all-denim look.