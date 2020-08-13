Not just Saif Ali Khan, here's a list of Bollywood actors who became fathers in their 40s

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome a new member in their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child on Wednesday.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family," an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, "Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan had welcomed his first child at the age of 46 and is all set to become a father again at the age of 49. However, he isn't the only Bollywood actor who became a father after the age of 40. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, here are Bollywood stars who embraced fatherhood after the age of 40 and proved that there is no such thing as a 'suitable age' of becoming a parent.

Shah Rukh Khan