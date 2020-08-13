Not just Saif Ali Khan, here's a list of Bollywood actors who became fathers in their 40s

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome a new member in their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child on Wednesday.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family," an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, "Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."
The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan had welcomed his first child at the age of 46 and is all set to become a father again at the age of 49. However, he isn't the only Bollywood actor who became a father after the age of 40. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, here are Bollywood stars who embraced fatherhood after the age of 40 and proved that there is no such thing as a 'suitable age' of becoming a parent.
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh khan's youngest child AbRam was born when the actor was 47. Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They had their first child - Aryan - in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child - AbRam - who was born through a surrogate mother. The lil munchkin often makes headlines for his adorable pictures with his family and is also quite talented for his age. Apart from taking part in extracurricular activates in school, he also trains in Taekwondo and loves sports. Shah Rukh and Gauri often share AbRam's achievements on social media and shower praises on him, expressing how overwhelmed they're.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in December 2005 and welcomed their first child Azad in 2011 via surrogacy. The 'Ghajini' actor was 46 when Azad was born. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's kids with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira is currently spending her self-isolation period with her father and his wife Kiran Rao. And it seems like Aamir and Kiran's 8-year-old son Azad is bonding with his half-sister amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sanjay Dutt
Maanayata and Sanjay married in 2008 and are parents to twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra. Sanjay Dutt has been happier than ever before, since the birth of his twins. Shahraan and Iqra, were born when he was 51 years old.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009. They are parents to daughter Shora and son Yaani. Yaani Siddiqui was born on the 'Ghoomketu' actor's 41st birthday. He was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, while Nawazuddin was busy shooting for the last schedule of Bajrangi Bhaiijan in Kashmir. "I am really happy. I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present," the actor had said.
Manoj Bajpaayee
The 46-year-old 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor tied the knot to actress Shabana Raza in 2006 and the couple welcomed their baby girl Ava Nayla in 2011. Manoj was 42 years old when he became a father.