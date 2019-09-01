Not just Saaho! South invasion of Bollywood appears to be here to stay

Kartik Aaryan was brought on board in July and the makers recently confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez would be starring opposite the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor. The movie will be helmed by National Award winning director Abhishek Jain.

The R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha, a neo-noir thriller, was one of the most successful Tamil films last year. It was directed by husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayatri and produced by S Sashikanth. In their official statement, Y Not Studios said that they were teaming up with Reliance Entertainment and Neeraj Pandey’s Plan C Studios for the Hindi remake.

Reviewing this trend, Jyothi Venkatesh, veteran journalist says, “It started in the Sixties when pioneers of modern cinema like Gemini Productions and AVM Productions started remaking their own successful films in the South into successful films in Hindi.

These were generally family dramas with good music and introduced many new heroines like Vyjantimala, Padmini, etc. LV Prasad of Prasad Productions was one of the titans of Hindi cinema and made many successful films with his biggest being Ek Duuje Ke Liye which introduced two superstars Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri. The ’80s saw the rise of a string of Jeetendra films with directors like K Raghvendra Rao, K Bapaiah, Bapu, K Vishwanath, S Ramanathan, T Ramarao, and more.

We saw successful films like Himmatwalla, Tohfa, Maqsad, Sargam, etc. with good music by Bappi Lahiri and Laxmikant Pyarelal. This is one trend which will continue, according to me.”

Veteran film and television content head Anooj Kapoor has a different point of view. “One flash in the pan doesn’t make a trend and Baahubali was just another South film which did good business.

This trend was noticed in the ’80s, with Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna and Mithun pairing up with Sridevi, Jayaprada, Bhanupriya, Madhavi, Radhika, Sumalata etc.

They attracted the audiences with their masala content and good music. But if you look at the last six months’ overview, there is only Kabir Singh which can be termed as a South based Hindi film that did more than Rs 200 crore business. It remains to be seen how Saaho does now.”

Veteran journalist and trade analyst Dilip Thakur opines, “This trend saw an onset in the ’60s and then gained momentum. But now the scenario is that South films are made in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam at the same time and with dubbing and subtitling. It’s a good avenue with Hindi markets and satellite too where South films are a big draw. I feel this is the trend of the future.”It does appear that South based cinema is here to stay for a long time!