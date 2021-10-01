Not Hrithik Roshan but Aditya Roy Kapur will get into Tom Hiddleston's shoes as 'The Night Manager'

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is likely to play a pivotal part in the Indian adaptation of acclaimed British mini-series 'The Night Manager'. Aditya will be essaying the title character played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series.

According to a close source, "The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur's massive female fan following and back-to-back projects, the makers have roped him in to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original series. It will feature the actor in a different avatar altogether."

Sandeep Modi, the co-director of Ram Madhvani's Emmy-nominated series 'Aarya', will helm the show. The series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

'The Night Manager' is a mini-series released in 2016, directed by Susanne Bier, and featured Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman, among others.

The Indian adaptation of the series will also feature Anil Kapoor.

