Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:31 PM IST

Not Hrithik Roshan but Aditya Roy Kapur will get into Tom Hiddleston's shoes as 'The Night Manager'

'The Night Manager' is a mini-series released in 2016, directed by Susanne Bier, and featured Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman, among others.
IANS
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is likely to play a pivotal part in the Indian adaptation of acclaimed British mini-series 'The Night Manager'. Aditya will be essaying the title character played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series.

According to a close source, "The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur's massive female fan following and back-to-back projects, the makers have roped him in to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original series. It will feature the actor in a different avatar altogether."

Sandeep Modi, the co-director of Ram Madhvani's Emmy-nominated series 'Aarya', will helm the show. The series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

'The Night Manager' is a mini-series released in 2016, directed by Susanne Bier, and featured Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman, among others.

The Indian adaptation of the series will also feature Anil Kapoor.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:31 PM IST
