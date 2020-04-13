'Not global party, it’s global pandemic': Farah Khan slams Bollywood celebs' 'look at me' stints on Instagram

'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker, Farah Khan had recently taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities who posted workout videos, amid the coronavirus lockdown. In a recent interview, Farah Khan once again spoke about the same and quipped, "It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, in a conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand, spoke about the industry's 'look at me, look at me' stints on Instagram amid the COVID-19 crisis. Farah said, "I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic. There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta."

She added, "It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me.'"