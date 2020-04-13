'Not global party, it’s global pandemic': Farah Khan slams Bollywood celebs' 'look at me' stints on Instagram

'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker, Farah Khan had recently taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities who posted workout videos, amid the coronavirus lockdown. In a recent interview, Farah Khan once again spoke about the same and quipped, "It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, in a conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand, spoke about the industry's 'look at me, look at me' stints on Instagram amid the COVID-19 crisis. Farah said, "I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic. There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta."
She added, "It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me.'"
Farah Khan also cited the example of 12-year-old triplets and said, "My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can't flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not."
After the government decided to shut all the gyms and impose a lockdown across India, several Bollywood celebrities shared their workout routines with fans. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh were among the others who had shared videos. Farah Khan had posted a video on her Twitter handle where she took a dig at them.
