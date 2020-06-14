'Not fair sushi...Not fair my baby!': Ekta Kapoor mourns the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

The Bollywood and Television fraternity are in shock by the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Among celebrities who expressed shock and condolence was Balaji Telefilms' head honcho Ekta Kapoor. She wrote, "Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!"

Ekta Kapoor shared a screenshot of her social media post, from a week ago. When 'Pavitra Rishta' completed 11 years, Ekta had shared a video snippet from the show, with an anecdote. She revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't the channel's first choice for Manav's character. She wrote, "After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput"

Sushant had taken to the comments section and written, "And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am."