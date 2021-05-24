'Not even a cracked rib can stop him': Priyanka Chopra shares an 'appreciation post' for Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared an appreciation post for husband, singer Nick Jonas.
A couple of weeks ago, Nick met with an accident in Los Angeles during a shoot while Priyanka was in London to complete her work commitments.
Despite the injury, Nick had to make it to the Billboard Awards 2021 and the actress flew across the ocean to support her beau.
Priyanka shared a mushy picture from the backstage in which the Sucker singer can be seen planting a kiss on PeeCee's forehead.
Lauding Nick for his work ethic and continuing to work despite a cracked rib, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much."
As soon as she shared the post, Nick wrote, ''I love you more'' in the comments section.
Have a look at her post here:
Priyanka and Nick are all things fabulous and never fail to impress fans with their style, glamour and love for each other.
For the event, Priyanka opted for a champagne brown coloured embellished dress with a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Nick looks uber cool in a green leather jacket and denim.
The couple understandably attracted a lot of attention at the event.
Priyanka returned from London to make an appearance as a presenter for the first time at the ceremony and also to support Nick.
A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him."
Earlier, the actress had expressed excitement at presenting the awards. She shared on Instagram, "So excited to be presenting at the Billboard Music Awards tomorrow. Also heard this year’s host is pretty good."
