‘Not emotional, but entitled’: Twitter reacts to Amitabh Bachchan’s 'thok do s**le ko' comment in latest blog post

In a rare outburst on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hit back at an anonymous troll, who wished death upon him from coronavirus.
The 77-year-old actor, along with son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Addressing one "Mr Anonymous", Bachchan wrote on his blog that the troll was trying to gain a sense of self-importance by verbally attacking a star like him.
"If I die, you won’t get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name. Pity, for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan, that shall no longer exist.
"If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be weathering' the swipe' storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers," he wrote.
Bachchan said though he has not asked his fans to take any action against the troll, if he survives COVID-19, he will.
"They are a force incensed. They traverse the entire world. From the West to the East from the North to the South and they are not just the EF of this page, that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become extermination family. All I shall say to them is... 'thok do saale ko'."
Bachchan even wrote a paragraph in Hindi, calling the troll a "blot on society."
The blog post had Twitter raise eyebrows for its use of words that suggested as some sort of a threat.
One user wrote, "This is not emotional, but entitled. Why should he care? 90 million followers and he still has time to read and acknowledge some random shit?! And what is that threat? Is it supposed to be funny idk?!"
"It is most definitely unusual for a man with such enormous power to address an anonymous troll and using phrases as incendiary as "thok do saale ko" so openly. But I'd also consider his emotional state, after having tested positive to the virus during a pandemic + his age," added another.
Here are some more reactions.
