'Not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty yet': Mumbai Police after arresting Raj Kundra in porn film racket

After arresting her husband Raj Kundra for "creation of pornographic films and publishing them", the Mumbai Police on Tuesday said they haven't been able to find any active role of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty yet.

"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

Bharambe said they have arrested producer Umesh Kamat, who was looking after India operations of Raj Kundra. "Content creation &operations of 'Hotshots' app was carried out through Viaan company. During raid, we found evidence on basis of which we arrested Kundra," the Mumbai Jt Police Commissioner added.

He further said the Crime Branch Mumbai had registered an offense in February regarding the publishing of porn films. "It was found that small artists were lured on pretext of breaks in web series. They were asked for bold scenes that turned into semi-nude & nude scenes against their wishes," Bharambe added.