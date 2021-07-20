'Not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty yet': Mumbai Police after arresting Raj Kundra in porn film racket

After arresting her husband Raj Kundra for "creation of pornographic films and publishing them", the Mumbai Police on Tuesday said they haven't been able to find any active role of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty yet.
"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action," said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.
Bharambe said they have arrested producer Umesh Kamat, who was looking after India operations of Raj Kundra. "Content creation &operations of 'Hotshots' app was carried out through Viaan company. During raid, we found evidence on basis of which we arrested Kundra," the Mumbai Jt Police Commissioner added.
He further said the Crime Branch Mumbai had registered an offense in February regarding the publishing of porn films. "It was found that small artists were lured on pretext of breaks in web series. They were asked for bold scenes that turned into semi-nude & nude scenes against their wishes," Bharambe added.
Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was remanded in police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai court on Tuesday.
Earlier, the police said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".
The accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers, and made them work in these pornographic movies, the police said, adding these movies were shot in rented bungalows in Mumbai, the police added.
The police further alleged that the pornographic material was uploaded on an app 'HotShots' that was developed by a company, Arms Prime Pvt Ltd, owned by Kundra.
The police also arrested another person, identified as Ryan Thorpe, who was working on a senior position with an app firm, from his office along with Kundra after an enquiry into the matter, an official said.
Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the official said.
(With PTI inputs)
