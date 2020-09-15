Not Babasaheb, its Dadasaheb! Kangana's gaffe while addressing father of Indian cinema

She was replying to a tweet after lashing out at Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan for allegedly criticising her in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Although Jaya Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks came a day after BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there is a problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter".

"Just because there are some people (involved in drugs), you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," Bachchan said.

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language," she added.

Meanwhile, Kangana asked Jaya if her response would have been the same had it been her kids Shweta and Abhishek who were beaten, drugged, molested, bullied or harassed.

"Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Ranaut tweeted.