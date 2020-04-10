'Not answering a question on ‘Ramayana’ doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu': Shatrughan Sinha

Days after Mukesh Khanna took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing the answer to a question on Ramayan, when she appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha (her father), has spoken in support of his baby girl.
Without naming Khanna, Shatrughan told Bollywood Hungama, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”
“I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone", he added.
Khanna, who is best known for his roles as Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat and the Indian superhero series Shaktimaan, told The Times of India in an interview that the re-telecast of the mythological shows amid lockdown will help Sonakshi and people like her, who are unaware of these sagas.
For those unversed, Sonakshi was asked on KBC, “For whom did Hanuman bring Sanjeevani booti". The options were, Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. Sinha used her lifelines to choose the right answer, for which she was trolled heavily, given that her father's name is Shatrughan, and her brother's are named Luv and Kush (inspired by Ramayan). In addition, the name of Sinha's house is also Ramayan.
