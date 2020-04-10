'Not answering a question on ‘Ramayana’ doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu': Shatrughan Sinha

Days after Mukesh Khanna took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing the answer to a question on Ramayan, when she appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha (her father), has spoken in support of his baby girl.

Without naming Khanna, Shatrughan told Bollywood Hungama, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

“I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone", he added.