'Not allowed': Taimur Ali Khan loses calm over paparazzi once again; watch viral video

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was recently labelled 'arrogant' by netizens for screaming “no photos” to the paps. Now, a video of the young lad saying "not allowed" to the photographers is doing rounds of the internet.

On Wednesday, mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor was spotted in Bandra with son Taimur. In the video, as the mother-son duo walk towards the entrance, Tim Tim is seen snapping at the shutterbugs and repeatedly saying, "Not allowed." Meanwhile, Bebo is seen making attempts to pull his son away from the paps.

