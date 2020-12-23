'Not allowed': Taimur Ali Khan loses calm over paparazzi once again; watch viral video

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was recently labelled 'arrogant' by netizens for screaming “no photos” to the paps. Now, a video of the young lad saying "not allowed" to the photographers is doing rounds of the internet.
On Wednesday, mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor was spotted in Bandra with son Taimur. In the video, as the mother-son duo walk towards the entrance, Tim Tim is seen snapping at the shutterbugs and repeatedly saying, "Not allowed." Meanwhile, Bebo is seen making attempts to pull his son away from the paps.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, "Even the kid knows what is privacy but paps doesn't want to learn that."
Another commented, "Cute? Paps need to learn what is insult by a small boy."
"This is no cute, this is shameless of the paps. Bacha b pareshan hogaya hai," read a comment.
This comes days after Taimur's reaction to media persons led to criticism on social media.
In another viral video, 'Chote Nawab', who has people trailing around him every time he steps out, was seen screaming “no photos” to the paps, followed by an air-kick.
The clip had generated commentary by netizens. One user had commented, “Arrogant hai , or ego bhi jo star kids me kut kut ke bhara hota hai.”
“Media e star banati h aise logoko...focus me laake.... Baadme Khudko Super Star samajhne lagte h,” added another.