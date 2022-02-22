Not actor, but Aryan Khan to debut as a writer; eyeing 2022 release for web series: Report

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to mark his debut. But wait! He will be venturing into the showbiz not as an actor, but instead as a writer.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aryan is currently working on two projects. While one is a feature film which is to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the another one is a web-series which will go on air on Amazon Prime.

The series will reportedly be based on the life of a die-hard fan, laced with adrenaline and thrill. The show is expected to hit the platform by the end of this year.

Besides the two projects, Aryan is also working on a number of other stories with Bilal Siddiqi as his co-writer, the report stated.

SRK has reiterated on several occasions that his son is not inclined towards acting as a career, but the various aspects of filmmaking are the ones that appeal to him. The King Khan has himself stated that Aryan should not be an actor like his father, but instead work on his skills behind the camera, which he is actually interested in.

Meanwhile, SRK's second-born Suhana is also set to make her OTT debut soon with a Zoya Akhtar directorial. The series, which will release on Netflix, is said to be based on the renowned Archie Comics.

Aryan and Suhana were recently seen sharing the Kolkata Knight Riders' table with Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi and other members of the team management at the IPL mega auction held in Bengaluru. Juhi even termed them as 'bunch of young owners" of the cricket team.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:35 PM IST