'Not a day goes by...': Sanjay Dutt pens emotional note on mother Nargis Dutt's 40th death anniversary

Marking the 40th death anniversary of veteran actor Nargis Dutt, her son and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt shared an old childhood picture and penned a heartfelt note for his mother on social media.

The 'Dus' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a black-and-white photo of him with his mother, along with the caption, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!" In the candid picture, the mother-son duo could be seen smiling as they posed together. The late actor looked beautiful as she flashed her million-dollar smile while she sat next to Sanjay, who looked cute as a button.