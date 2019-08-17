Nora Fatehi unveils the first look of 'Pachtaoge' with Vicky Kaushal

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal’s first ever collaboration is a song titled, 'Pachtaoge'. The actor and dancer revealed the first look of the song on social media and it is all the rage among fans.

Nora took to her social media and shared the first look poster of the song. In the poster, both Vicky and Nora can be seen embracing each other with an intense look in their eyes. She captioned the post as, 'Presenting the breathtaking poster of our next... Pachtaoge A song about Love, Betrayal and Heartbreak!', Nora wrote in the caption.

Sung by Arijit Singh the song’s music by given by B Praak. The lyrics and composition are penned Jaani and while the track is be directed by Arvindr Khaira. Take a look: