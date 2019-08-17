Nora Fatehi unveils the first look of 'Pachtaoge' with Vicky Kaushal

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal’s first ever collaboration is a song titled, 'Pachtaoge'. The actor and dancer revealed the first look of the song on social media and it is all the rage among fans.
Nora took to her social media and shared the first look poster of the song. In the poster, both Vicky and Nora can be seen embracing each other with an intense look in their eyes. She captioned the post as, 'Presenting the breathtaking poster of our next... Pachtaoge A song about Love, Betrayal and Heartbreak!', Nora wrote in the caption.
Sung by Arijit Singh the song’s music by given by B Praak. The lyrics and composition are penned Jaani and while the track is be directed by Arvindr Khaira. Take a look:
Nora was last seen in Batla House along side John Abraham and she will also be seen as a lead cast in Sharddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D. The actress shot to fame a year ago with the remix of Dilbaar in John’s Satyameva Jayate.
Vicky Kaushal on the other hand has number of projects including Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhoot, Udham Singh bioipic and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw will he will start shooting by the end of 2020.
