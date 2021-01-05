Nora Fatehi shares video of Spanish doctor nailing the hook step of 'O Saki Saki'

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood with hits such as 'Manohari', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki', 'Kamariya', 'Ek toh kam zindagani' and 'Garmi, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Now, it seems like the dancer-actress has also garnered international fame for her sensuous moves.
On Tuesday, the 'Street Dancer 3D' actress shared a video on her Instagram story, where a Spanish doctor was seen nailing the hook step of her hit song 'O Saki Saki' from John Abraham's 'Batla House'.
Sharing it, she captioned it, "Even doctors in Spain tried of hook step of #SakiSaki"
Before this, Fatehi had shared video of a Russian teacher trying to teach her students the popular hook step.
“A Russian trainer teacher #sakisaki hook step to her students, this video is trending on #tiktok," read the caption.
On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India.' It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.
In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.
Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 50 IAF and 60 Defence Security Corps personnel at the airbase.
