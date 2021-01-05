Nora Fatehi shares video of Spanish doctor nailing the hook step of 'O Saki Saki'

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood with hits such as 'Manohari', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki', 'Kamariya', 'Ek toh kam zindagani' and 'Garmi, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Now, it seems like the dancer-actress has also garnered international fame for her sensuous moves.

On Tuesday, the 'Street Dancer 3D' actress shared a video on her Instagram story, where a Spanish doctor was seen nailing the hook step of her hit song 'O Saki Saki' from John Abraham's 'Batla House'.

Sharing it, she captioned it, "Even doctors in Spain tried of hook step of #SakiSaki"